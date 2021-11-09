Utah adds over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,558 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 9, and 13 new deaths.

Cases

With 1,558 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 566,134.

Of today’s new cases, 350 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 173 cases in children ages 5-10, 76 cases in children ages 11-13, and 101 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,853,383 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 16,851 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,786,806 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,200.

UDOH reports a total of 6,867,737 total tests, an increase of 13,004 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,691 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 583 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,713.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,313 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 566,134 564,576 Total people tested 3,786,806 3,780,606 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,972 Vaccines administered 3,853,383 3,836,532 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 583 566 Total hospitalizations 24,713 24,623

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 8