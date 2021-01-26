Utah adds over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, administers over 8,000 more vaccines

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, January 27, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,411 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

There are 17 new deaths.

A total of 338,675 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,978,950 people tested. This is an increase of 9,291 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 237,637 vaccines administered, up 8,062 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,778 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.11%.

There are 452 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,137.

Officials report 1,613 total deaths, with a note from UDOH: “This is an increase of 17 new deaths being reported with one that was reported on 1/23 being removed after further investigation indicated the deceased was a Nevada resident, male, older than 85, listed originally as a hospitalized Salt Lake County resident. Four of the newly reported deaths are cases that occurred in December, 2020.”

Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Morgan County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.