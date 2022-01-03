Utah adds over 14.7k new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths over holiday weekend surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 14,754 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3, and 17 new deaths since Thursday.

The recent numbers follow the highest single-day report of new infections reported by UDOH over New Year’s Eve weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

12/30: 4,659 cases

12/31: 3,799 cases

1/1: 3,267 cases

1/2: 3,123 cases

Cases

With 14,754 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 651,746.

Of today’s new cases, 1,764 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 387 cases in children ages 11-13, and 737 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,564,620 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 23,327 doses since Thursday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,298,360 people have been tested. This is an increase of 52,431 since Thursday.

UDOH reports a total of 7,888,952 total tests, an increase of 97,490 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,346 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 18.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 466 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,723.

Deaths

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,804 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Thursday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 651,746 636,992 Total people tested 4,298,360 4,245,929 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,804 3,787 Vaccines administered 4,564,620 4,541,293 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 466 436 Total hospitalizations 27,723 27,512

