Utah adds nearly 13k new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 12,990 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 13, and 7 new deaths since Wednesday.

Cases

With 12,990 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 739,206.

Of today’s new cases, 3,007 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 797 cases in children ages 5-10, 659 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,551 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,684,561 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,214 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,507,557 people have been tested. This is an increase of 25,650 since Wednesday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,283,784 total tests, an increase of 47,418 tests since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,564 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 638 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,889.

Deaths

There are 3,936 total deaths, which is 7 more deaths than Wednesday.

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Wednesday