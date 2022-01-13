Utah adds nearly 13k new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 12,990 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 13, and 7 new deaths since Wednesday.
Cases
With 12,990 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 739,206.
Of today’s new cases, 3,007 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 797 cases in children ages 5-10, 659 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,551 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,684,561 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 12,214 doses since Wednesday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,507,557 people have been tested. This is an increase of 25,650 since Wednesday.
UDOH reports a total of 8,283,784 total tests, an increase of 47,418 tests since Wednesday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,564 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 638 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,889.
Deaths
There are 3,936 total deaths, which is 7 more deaths than Wednesday.
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Wednesday
|Today
|Tuesday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|739,206
|726,216
|Total people tested
|4,507,557
|4,481,907
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,943
|3,936
|Vaccines administered
|4,684,561
|4,672,347
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|638
|608
|Total hospitalizations
|28,889
|28,742