Utah adds over 12k new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 12,564 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 19, and 18 new deaths.

Cases

With 12,564 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 802,780.

Of today’s new cases, 2,330 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 887 cases in children ages 5-10, 552 cases in children ages 11-13, and 891 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,730,613 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 7,381 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,633,563 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,616 since Tuesday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,529,305 total tests, an increase of 45,029 tests since Tuesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 10,967 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,649.

Deaths

There are 3,997 total deaths, which is 18 more deaths than Tuesday.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

