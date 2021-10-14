Utah adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,253 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 14. A total of 527,654 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 282 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 117 cases in children ages 5-10, 87 cases in children ages 11-13, and 78 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,573,453 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,876.

UDOH reports a total of 6,438,532 total tests, an increase of 15,752 since yesterday.

A total of 3,595,117 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 9,041 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,311 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,009.

UDOH is reporting 3,050 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 527,654 526,401 Total people tested 3,573,453 3,565,577 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,050 3,042 Vaccines administered 3,595,117 3,586,076 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 573 624 Total hospitalizations 23,009 22,951

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7