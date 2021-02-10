Utah adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, over 16,000 more vaccines administered

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, February 10, the Utah Department of Health reports 1,299 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

There are 17 new deaths.

A total of 357,339 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,094,809 total tests administered. This is an increase of 8,988 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 442,476 vaccines administered, up 16,778 from yesterday.

UDOH is now reporting two measures of percent positivity. One measure is determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. We call this the “people over people” method. This method does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests in the past 90 days. This is the method that has been used to report percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic. It biases the percent positivity higher in the current testing environment.



UDOH is also reporting percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. This is the “test over test” method, this method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment. While the specific percent positivity will be different between the two methods, the overall trends for each are very similar.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,053 per day.

There are 323 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,007.

Officials report 1,765 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male. older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 357,339 356,040 (+1,299) Total tests administered in Utah 2,094,80 2,085,821 (+6,133) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,765 1,748 (+17) Vaccines administered 442,476 425,698 (+16,778) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 323 319 (+4) Total hospitalizations 14,007 13,950 (+57)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.