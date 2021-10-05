Utah adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, nearly a dozen more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,264 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 5. A total of 514,773 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 267 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 123 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 88 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,494,024 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,475.

UDOH reports a total of 6,286,594 total tests, an increase of 18,029 since yesterday.

A total of 3,515,582 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 8,251 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,395 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 556 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,455.

UDOH is reporting 2,962 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 514,773 513,509 Total people tested 3,494,024 3,485,549 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,962 2,951 Vaccines administered 3,515,582 3,507,331 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 556 549 Total hospitalizations 22,455 22,374

