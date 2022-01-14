Utah adds over 11k new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 11,128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 14, and 8 new deaths since Thursday.

Cases

With 11,128 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 750,334.

Of today’s new cases, 2,797 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 616 cases in children ages 5-10, 500 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,681 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,695,762 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 11,201 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,533,835 people have been tested. This is an increase of 26,278 since Wednesday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,333,100 total tests, an increase of 49,316 tests since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,827 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 37.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 672 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,029.

Deaths

There are 3,951 total deaths, which is 8 more deaths than Thursday.

Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Wednesday

Today Thursday Total Utahns testing positive 750,334 739,206 Total people tested 4,533,835 4,507,557 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,951 3,943 Vaccines administered 4,695,762 4,684,561 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 672 638 Total hospitalizations 29,029 28,889