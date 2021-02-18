Utah adds over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine eligibility expands

(ABC4) – On Thursday, February 18, the Utah Department of Health reports 1,151 new coronavirus cases.

There are seven new deaths.

A total of 364,399 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,144,709 people have been tested, an increase of 8,121.

UDOH reports 3,652,448 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 21,055 since yesterday.

The state reports 563,608 total vaccines administered which is 12,540 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.25%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 830 per day.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,343.

Officials report 1,813 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

