Utah adds over 11.6k new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, hitting over 4,000 total deaths

Coronavirus Updates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 11,608 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 20, and 22 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 11,608 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 814,388.

Of today’s new cases, 1,974 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 747 cases in children ages 5-10, 494 cases in children ages 11-13, and 733 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,738,793 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 8,180 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,656,935 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,372 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,579,546 total tests, an increase of 50,241 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 10,762 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29.7%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 756 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,838.

Deaths

There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,019 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized or a long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive11,608802,780
Total people tested4,656,9354,633,563
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,019 3,997
Vaccines administered4,738,7934,730,613
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19756715
Total hospitalizations29,83829,496

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 20

