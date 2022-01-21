Utah adds over 11.6k new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths amid record-high hospitalizations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 11,601 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 21, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 11,601 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 825,989.

Of today’s new cases, 1,666 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 647 cases in children ages 5-10, 412 cases in children ages 11-13, and 607 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,746,063 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 7,270 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,676,292 people have been tested. This is an increase of 19,357 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,620,069 total tests, an increase of 40,523 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 10,818 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30%.

Hospitalizations

There are 765 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,008.

Deaths

There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,019 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 11,601 11,608 Total people tested 4,676,292 4,656,935 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,030 4,019 Vaccines administered 4,746,063 4,738,793 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 765 756 Total hospitalizations 30,008 29,838

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 21