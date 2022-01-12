Utah adds over 10k new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 10,220 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 12, and 14 new deaths since Tuesday.

Cases

With 10,220 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 726,216.

Of today’s new cases, 2,304 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 546 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,118 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,672,347 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,704 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,481,907 people have been tested. This is an increase of 25,170 since Tuesday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,236,366 total tests, an increase of 48,561 tests since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,975 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 24.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 608 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,742.

Deaths

There are 3,936 total deaths, which is 14 more deaths than Tuesday.

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday