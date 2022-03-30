SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday March 30, and 3 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 133 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,782.

Of today’s new cases, 7 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 2 cases in children ages 5-10, 2 cases in children ages 11-13, and 3 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 5,005,320 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,214 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,0129,199 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,055 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,406,861 total tests, an increase of 6,137 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 114 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 95 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,020.

Deaths

There are 3 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,714 total deaths.

Three deaths are newly reported today. One of these deaths occurred prior to 2/28/2022.

Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 133 98 Total people tested 5,0129,199 5,009,144 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,714 4,293 Vaccines administered 5,005,320 5,003,106 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 95 97 Total hospitalizations 34,020 34,000

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 30