SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 18, and 6 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 120 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,442.

Of today’s new cases, 8 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 3 cases in children ages 5-10, 0 cases in children ages 11-13, and 5 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,985,261 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,314 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,979,534 people have been tested. This is an increase of 1,815 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,341,821 total tests, an increase of 4,571 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 139 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.3%.

Hospitalizations

There are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,793.

Deaths

There are 6 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,561 total deaths.

Six are newly reported today, one has been retracted following further study by the medical examiner. Three of these deaths occurred prior to 2/18/2022.

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Retracted deaths:

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 120 173 Total people tested 4,979,534 4,977,719 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,561 4,556 Vaccines administered 4,985,261 4,982,947 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 156 156 Total hospitalizations 33,793 33,767

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 18