SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 22, and 38 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 109 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,894.

Of today’s new cases, 20 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 5 cases in children ages 5-10, 6 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,991,560 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 1,799 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,991,661 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,507 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,365,337 total tests, an increase of 5,468 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,872.

Deaths

There are 38 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,610 total deaths.

Today, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) will report 38 deaths, many of which occurred more than a month ago. The deaths reported today represent deaths that were investigated by the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) to determine if they were caused by COVID-19.

Additionally, as the COVID-19 case burden in Utah has decreased in the past weeks, epidemiologists at the UDOH and local health departments have been reviewing past death certificate data to ensure all COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

These reviews have potentially identified about 90 additional deaths that will be reported by 3/28/2022. These deaths will be backfilled to their correct date of death on the COVID-19 data dashboard, similar to the normal reporting process we have used throughout the pandemic.

Thirty-eight deaths are newly reported today. Thirty-one of these deaths occurred prior to 2/22/2022.

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84,Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-65, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 109 343 Total people tested 4,991,661 4,989,154 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,610 4,572 Vaccines administered 4,991,560 4,989,761 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 126 130 Total hospitalizations 33,872 33,850

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 22