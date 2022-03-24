SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 152 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 24, and 37 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 152 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,165.

Of today’s new cases, 25 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 4 cases in children ages 5-10, 7 cases in children ages 11-13, and 14 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,995,723 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,138 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,997,916 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,242 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,378,311 total tests, an increase of 6,550 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 124 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,913.

Deaths

There are 37 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,681 total deaths.

One death has been retracted following further examination by the medical examiner:

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident, originally reported March 14, 2022.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor*** Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 152 119 Total people tested 4,997,916 4,994,674 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,681 4,645 Vaccines administered 4,995,723 4,993,585 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 109 120 Total hospitalizations 33,913 33,888

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 24