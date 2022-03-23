SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 23, and 35 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 119 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,013.

Of today’s new cases, 9 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 2 cases in children ages 5-10, 4 cases in children ages 11-13, and 3 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,993,585 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,025 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,994,674 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,013 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,371,761 total tests, an increase of 6,424 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 126 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 120 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,888.

Deaths

There are 35 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,645 total deaths.

Thirty-five deaths are newly reported today. Thirty-one of these deaths occurred prior to 2/23/2022.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, older than 85, Garfield County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  8. Female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  9.  Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  10. Female, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor***
  12. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  13.  Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  17. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  18. Female between 25-44, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  19. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  20. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  21. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  22. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  23. Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  24. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  25. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  26. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  27. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  28. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  29. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  30. Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  31. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  32. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  33. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  34. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  35. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive119 109
Total people tested4,994,6744,991,661
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,6454,610
Vaccines administered4,993,5854,991,560
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19120126
Total hospitalizations33,88833,872

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 23