SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 131 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 25, and 22 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 131 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,296.

Of today’s new cases, 18 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 8 cases in children ages 5-10, 2 cases in children ages 11-13, and 8 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,997,687 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 1,964 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 21.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,000,346 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,430 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,378,311 total tests, an increase of 5,255 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 127 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 110 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,927.

Deaths

There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,702 total deaths.

Twenty-two deaths are newly reported today. Seventeen of these deaths occurred prior to 2/25/2022.

One death has been removed following additional information from the medical examiner’s office: Originally reported yesterday: Male, between the ages of 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male,between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 131 152 Total people tested 5,000,346 4,997,916 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,702 4,681 Vaccines administered 4,997,687 4,995,723 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 110 109 Total hospitalizations 33,927 33,913

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 25