SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 140 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday March 31, and 1 new death since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 140 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,922.

Of today’s new cases, 12 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 6 cases in children ages 5-10, 2 cases in children ages 11-13, and 4 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 5,008,767 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,447 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,015,146 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,947 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,412,236 total tests, an increase of 5,375 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 111 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 93 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,034.

Deaths

There is 1 new virus-related death reported. UDOH is reporting 4,714 total deaths.

This number is the same as yesterday’s total, but there is one newly reported death and one death originally reported on February 9 has been retracted. The death reported today occurred prior to 2/28/2022.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Retracted death, Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at the time of death*

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 140 133 Total people tested 5,0129,199 5,0129,199 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,714 4,714 Vaccines administered 5,008,767 5,005,320 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 93 95 Total hospitalizations 34,034 34,020

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 31