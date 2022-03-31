SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 140 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday March 31, and 1 new death since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 140 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,922.
Of today’s new cases, 12 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 6 cases in children ages 5-10, 2 cases in children ages 11-13, and 4 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 5,008,767 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 3,447 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,015,146 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,947 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,412,236 total tests, an increase of 5,375 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 111 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.
Hospitalizations
There are 93 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,034.
Deaths
There is 1 new virus-related death reported. UDOH is reporting 4,714 total deaths.
This number is the same as yesterday’s total, but there is one newly reported death and one death originally reported on February 9 has been retracted. The death reported today occurred prior to 2/28/2022.
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Retracted death, Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at the time of death*
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|140
|133
|Total people tested
|5,0129,199
|5,0129,199
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,714
|4,714
|Vaccines administered
|5,008,767
|5,005,320
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|93
|95
|Total hospitalizations
|34,034
|34,020