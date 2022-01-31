Utah adds over 10.2k new COVID cases, 11 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 10,272 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 31, and 11 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

1/28: 4,801 cases

1/29: 3,208 cases

1/30: 2,324 cases

Cases

With 10,272 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 885,523.

Of today’s new cases, 1,306 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 588 cases in children ages 5-10, 252 cases in children ages 11-13, and 466 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,801,709 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,711 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,794,956 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,533 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,893,751 total tests, an increase of 57,319 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,369 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 28.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 813 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,284.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,118 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 10,272 6,166 Total people tested 4,794,956 4,771,423 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,118 4,107 Vaccines administered 4,801,709 4,788,998 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 813 854 Total hospitalizations 31,284 31,006

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 31