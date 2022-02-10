Utah adds over 1.9k new COVID cases, 13 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 10, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,935 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 909,109.

Of today’s new cases, 319 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 67cases in children ages 11-13, and 97 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,883,853 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 6,017 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,859,224 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,274 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,059,435 total tests, an increase of 15,624 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,956 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 33.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 19.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 650 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,294.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,237 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

4,842,847 Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,935 2,062 Total people tested 4,859,224 4,852,950 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,250 4,237 Vaccines administered 4,883,853 4,877,836 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 650 677 Total hospitalizations 32,294 32,211

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 10