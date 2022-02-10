Utah adds over 1.9k new COVID cases, 13 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 10, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,935 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 909,109.
Of today’s new cases, 319 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 67cases in children ages 11-13, and 97 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,883,853 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 6,017 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,859,224 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,274 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,059,435 total tests, an increase of 15,624 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,956 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 33.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 19.5%.
Hospitalizations
There are 650 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,294.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,237 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|4,842,847
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|1,935
|2,062
|Total people tested
|4,859,224
|4,852,950
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,250
|4,237
|Vaccines administered
|4,883,853
|4,877,836
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|650
|677
|Total hospitalizations
|32,294
|32,211