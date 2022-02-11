Utah adds over 1.7k new COVID cases, 11 deaths in latest report, marking a downward trend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,791 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 11, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,791 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 910,900.

Of today’s new cases, 243 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 109 cases in children ages 5-10, 47 cases in children ages 11-13, and 87 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,889,214 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 5,361 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,864,758 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,534 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,073,427 total tests, an increase of 13,992 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,811 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 32.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 19.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 634 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,376.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,261 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Washington County, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,791 1,935 Total people tested 4,864,758 4,859,224 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,261 4,250 Vaccines administered 4,889,214 4,883,853 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 634 650 Total hospitalizations 32,376 32,294

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 11