Utah adds over 1.6K new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,614 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 26, and 10 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,614 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 544,145.

Of today’s new cases, 324 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 80 cases in children ages 11-13, and 89 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,689,812 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,251 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,667,771 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,728.

UDOH reports a total of 6,623,112 total tests, an increase of 15,977 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,520 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations

There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,778.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,159 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Wastington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 544,145 542,531 Total people tested 3,667,771 3,660,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,159 3,149 Vaccines administered 3,689,812 3,677,561 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 524 525 Total hospitalizations 23,778 23,704

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21