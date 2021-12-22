Utah adds over 1.4k new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths amid omicron surge on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 22, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,406 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 622,414.
Of today’s new cases, 167 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 72 cases in children ages 5-10, 44 cases in children ages 11-13, and 51 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,465,357 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 16,694 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,163,884 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,444.
UDOH reports a total of 7,635,746 total tests, an increase of 20,001 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 981 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8%.
Hospitalizations
There are 457 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,140.
Deaths
There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,749 total deaths.
- Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death***not a minor
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|622,414
|621,008
|Total people tested
|4,163,884
|4,153,440
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,749
|3,738
|Vaccines administered
|4,465,357
|4,448,663
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|457
|444
|Total hospitalizations
|27,140
|27,093