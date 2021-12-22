Utah adds over 1.4k new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths amid omicron surge on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 22, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,406 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 622,414.

Of today’s new cases, 167 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 72 cases in children ages 5-10, 44 cases in children ages 11-13, and 51 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,465,357 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 16,694 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,163,884 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,444.

UDOH reports a total of 7,635,746 total tests, an increase of 20,001 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 981 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 457 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,140.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,749 total deaths.

Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death***not a minor Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 622,414 621,008 Total people tested 4,163,884 4,153,440 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,749 3,738 Vaccines administered 4,465,357 4,448,663 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 457 444 Total hospitalizations 27,140 27,093

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 22