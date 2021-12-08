Utah adds over 1.4K COVID cases, 16 deaths, new report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,423 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 8, and 16 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,423 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 607,954.
Of today’s new cases, 240 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 126 cases in children ages 5-10, 46 cases in children ages 11-13, and 68 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,273,903 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 19,764 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,047,065 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,920.
UDOH reports a total of 7,406,496 total tests, an increase of 22,128 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,146 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 521 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,416.
Deaths
There are 16 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,622 total deaths.
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|607,954
|606,531
|Total people tested
|4,047,065
|4,036,145
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,622
|3,606
|Vaccines administered
|4,273,903
|4,254,139
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|521
|516
|Total hospitalizations
|26,416
|26,340
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 8
