Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID cases, 32 deaths, hitting over 4.2k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,341 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 8, and 32 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,341 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 905,112.

Of today’s new cases, 224 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 117 cases in children ages 5-10, 48 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,868,942 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 45,558 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,847,158 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,311 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,016,942 total tests, an increase of 11,929 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,398 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 681 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,106.

Deaths

There are 32 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,223 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female. between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknow if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

4,842,847 Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,341 5,504 Total people tested 4,847,158 4,842,847 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,223 4,191 Vaccines administered 4,868,942 4,823,384 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 681 709 Total hospitalizations 32,106 31,985

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 8