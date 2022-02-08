Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID cases, 32 deaths, hitting over 4.2k total deaths

Coronavirus Updates

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,341 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 8, and 32 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,341 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 905,112.

Of today’s new cases, 224 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 117 cases in children ages 5-10, 48 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,868,942 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 45,558 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,847,158 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,311 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,016,942 total tests, an increase of 11,929 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,398 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.1%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 681 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,106.

Deaths

There are 32 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,223 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Uintah County, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female. between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
  22. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  26. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  27. Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  28. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  29. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  30. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  31. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  32. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknow if hospitalized at time of death 

Today vs. Yesterday

4,842,847TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive1,3415,504
Total people tested4,847,1584,842,847
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,2234,191
Vaccines administered4,868,9424,823,384
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19681709
Total hospitalizations32,10631,985

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 8

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories