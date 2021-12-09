Utah adds over 1.3K new COVID cases, 10 deaths, over 200 positive school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,397 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 9, and 10 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,397 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 609,351.

Of today’s new cases, 255 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 126 cases in children ages 5-10, 55 cases in children ages 11-13, and 74 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,291,969 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 18,066 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,055,402 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,337.

UDOH reports a total of 7,423,476 total tests, an increase of 16,980 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,332 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

Hospitalizations

There are 549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,477.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,632 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 24-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 609,351 607,954 Total people tested 4,055,402 4,047,065 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,632 3,622 Vaccines administered 4,291,969 4,273,903 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 549 521 Total hospitalizations 26,477 26,416

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 9