Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 16, and 10 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,392 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 916,191.

Of today’s new cases, 183 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 38 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,907,339 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,517 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,886,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,269 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,126,144 total tests, an increase of 13,014 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,296 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 28.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,709.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, older than 85, Washington county resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,392 771 Total people tested 4,886,114 4,880,845 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,336 4,326 Vaccines administered 4,907,339 4,903,822 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 498 529 Total hospitalizations 32,709 32,631

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 16