Utah adds over 1.3K new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,330 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 10, and 8 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,330 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 610,681.

Of today’s new cases, 229 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 124 cases in children ages 5-10, 40 cases in children ages 11-13, and 65 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,310,671 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 18,066 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,064,589 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,187.

UDOH reports a total of 7,442,116 total tests, an increase of 18,640 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,254 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,542.

Deaths

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,640 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Piute County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 610,681 609,351 Total people tested 4,064,589 4,055,402 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,640 3,632 Vaccines administered 4,310,671 4,291,969 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 536 549 Total hospitalizations 26,542 26,477

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 10