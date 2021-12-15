Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, almost 200 positive school children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 15, and 15 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,306 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 615,576.

Of today’s new cases, 194 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 46 cases in children ages 11-13, and 62 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,375,884 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 47,790 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,102,888 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,418.

UDOH reports a total of 7,518,171 total tests, an increase of 18,554 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,090 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 514 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,822.

Deaths

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,688 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 1-14, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 615,576 614,270 Total people tested 4,102,888 4,093,470 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,688 3,673 Vaccines administered 4,375,884 N/A Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 514 498 Total hospitalizations 26,822 26,752

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 15