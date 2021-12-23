Utah adds over 1.2k new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths amid holiday omicron surge on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,289 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 23, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,289 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 623,703.

Of today’s new cases, 152 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 58 cases in children ages 5-10, 29 cases in children ages 11-13, and 65 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,483,794 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 18,437 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,174,214 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,330.

UDOH reports a total of 7,655,401 total tests, an increase of 19,655 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,005 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 458 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,185.

Deaths

There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,749 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-45, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 623,703 622,414 Total people tested 4,174,214 4,163,884 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,754 3,749 Vaccines administered 4,483,794 4,465,357 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 458 457 Total hospitalizations 27,185 27,140

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 23