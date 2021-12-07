Utah adds over 1.1K new COVID cases, 11 deaths, over 600K total

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,122 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 7, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Fifty-three cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.
Cases
With 1,122 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 606,531.
Of today’s new cases, 174 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 91 cases in children ages 5-10, 37 cases in children ages 11-13, and 46 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,254,139 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 16,717 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,036,145 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,099.
UDOH reports a total of 7,384,368 total tests, an increase of 13,521 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.
Hospitalizations
There are 516 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,340.
Deaths
There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,606 total deaths.
- Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Wednesday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|606,531
|605,409
|Total people tested
|4,036,145
|4,030,046
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,606
|3,595
|Vaccines administered
|4,254,139
|4,237,422
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|516
|502
|Total hospitalizations
|26,340
|26,268