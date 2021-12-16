Utah adds over 1.1k new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, over 160 positive school children on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,104 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 16, and 9 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,104 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 616,680.
Of today’s new cases, 163 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 73 cases in children ages 5-10, 41 cases in children ages 11-13, and 49 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,390,582 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 14,698 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,112,276 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,388.
UDOH reports a total of 7,535,705 total tests, an increase of 17,534 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,051 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 507 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,892.
Deaths
There are 9 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,697 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|616,680
|615,576
|Total people tested
|4,112,276
|4,102,888
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,697
|3,688
|Vaccines administered
|4,390,582
|4,375,884
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|507
|514
|Total hospitalizations
|26,892
|26,822