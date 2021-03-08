Utah adds one new COVID-19 death, just under 260 new cases

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 8, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 259 new coronavirus cases.

There is one new reported death.

A total of 375,109 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,251,204 people have been tested, an increase of 3,083.

UDOH reports 3,917,828 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 5,530 since yesterday.

The state reports 857,750 total vaccines administered which is 2,087 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.38%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 518 per day.

There are 193 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,913.

Officials report 1,977 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 375,109 374,850 Total people tested 2,251,204 2,248,121 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,977 1,976 Vaccines administered 857,750 855,663 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 193 191 Total hospitalizations 14,913 14,891

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

