Utah adds no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, 169 new cases reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 14.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 409,727 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,740,602 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,102 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,011,051 total tests, an increase of 3,325 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,738,493 total vaccines have been administered, 3,705 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%. 

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,103. 

UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive409,727409,588
Total people tested2,740,6022,738,500
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3232,323
Vaccines administered2,738,4932,734,788
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19153149
Total hospitalizations17,10317,086
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9
Image

