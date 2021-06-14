Utah adds no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, 169 new cases reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 14.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 409,727 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,740,602 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,102 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,011,051 total tests, an increase of 3,325 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,738,493 total vaccines have been administered, 3,705 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,103.

UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 409,727 409,588 Total people tested 2,740,602 2,738,500 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,323 2,323 Vaccines administered 2,738,493 2,734,788 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 153 149 Total hospitalizations 17,103 17,086

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9