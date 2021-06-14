Utah adds no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, 169 new cases reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 14.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
A total of 409,727 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,740,602 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,102 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,011,051 total tests, an increase of 3,325 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,738,493 total vaccines have been administered, 3,705 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.
There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,103.
UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|409,727
|409,588
|Total people tested
|2,740,602
|2,738,500
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,323
|2,323
|Vaccines administered
|2,738,493
|2,734,788
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|153
|149
|Total hospitalizations
|17,103
|17,086