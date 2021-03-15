Utah adds no new COVID-19 deaths, just over 220 new cases

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 15, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 221 new coronavirus cases.

There are no newly reported deaths.

A total of 378,600 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,293,096 people have been tested, an increase of 3,293.

UDOH reports 4,014,075 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 6,382 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,010,700 total vaccines administered which is 1,671 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 503 per day.

There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,129.

Officials report 2,027 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 378,600 378,379 Total people tested 2,293,096 2,289,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,027 2,027 Vaccines administered 1,010,700 1,009,029 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 164 167 Total hospitalizations 15,129 15,104

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 11, 2021