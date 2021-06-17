Utah adds no new COVID-19 deaths as current hospitalizations jump

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 369 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 17.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 410,746 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,751,868 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,742 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,031,002 total tests, an increase of 6,724 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,767,967 total vaccines have been administered, 6,496 more than yesterday. According to UDOH, 60.1% of Utahns 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 51.2% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 288 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.
There are 173 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,204.
UDOH is reporting 2,324 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|410,746
|410,377
|Total people tested
|2,751,868
|2,748,126
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,324
|2,324
|Vaccines administered
|2,767,967
|2,751,008
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|173
|159
|Total hospitalizations
|17,204
|17,169