Utah adds nearly 470 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 468 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 12.

There are 13 new virus-related death, with 12 of these deaths occurring before April 12, 2021.

A total of 401,251 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,617,021 people tested. This is an increase of 6,480 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,767,234 total tests. This is an increase of 13,780 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,340,755 vaccines have been administered, which is 13,602 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 325 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,435.

Officials report 2,249 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

