Utah adds nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 394 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 7.

There are two new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

A total of 417,653 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,816,448 people tested. This is an increase of 3,619.

UDOH reports a total of 5,141,040 total tests, an increase of 6,632 tests.

In total, 2,890,094 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,138 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 361 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.9%.

There are 260 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,690.

UDOH is reporting 2,387 total deaths.

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 417,653 417,259 Total people tested 2,816,448 2,812,829 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,387 2,385 Vaccines administered 2,890,094 2,884,956 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 260 274 Total hospitalizations 17,690 17,636

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 1