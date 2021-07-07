Utah adds nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 394 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 7.
There are two new virus-related deaths since yesterday.
A total of 417,653 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,816,448 people tested. This is an increase of 3,619.
UDOH reports a total of 5,141,040 total tests, an increase of 6,632 tests.
In total, 2,890,094 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,138 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 361 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.9%.
There are 260 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,690.
UDOH is reporting 2,387 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|417,653
|417,259
|Total people tested
|2,816,448
|2,812,829
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,387
|2,385
|Vaccines administered
|2,890,094
|2,884,956
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|260
|274
|Total hospitalizations
|17,690
|17,636