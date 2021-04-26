Utah adds less than 250 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 246 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 26.
There is one new virus-related death.
A total of 395,677 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,533,517 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 3,026 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,583,452 total tests. This is an increase of 5,212 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,053,317 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 14,019 since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 389 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3%.
There are 146 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,070.
Officials report 2,183 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|395,677
|395,431
|Total people tested
|2,533,517
|2,530,491
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,183
|2,182
|Vaccines administered
|2,053,317
|2,039,298
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|146
|157
|Total hospitalizations
|16,070
|16,061
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.