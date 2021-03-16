Utah adds five new COVID-19 deaths, over 480 new cases

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 16, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 481 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths.

A total of 379,081 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,298,572 people have been tested, an increase of 5,476.

UDOH reports 4,029,685 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 15,610 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,027,073 total vaccines administered which is 16,373 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 492 per day.

There are 171 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,167.

Officials report 2,032 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Summit County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 379,081 378,600 Total people tested 2,298,572 2,293,096 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,032 2,027 Vaccines administered 1,027,073 1,010,700 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 171 164 Total hospitalizations 15,167 15,129

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 11, 2021