SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 9, and 9 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 198 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,089.

Of today’s new cases, 22 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 9 cases in children ages 5-10, 4 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,967,457 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,522 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,959,365 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,256 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,295,702 total tests, an increase of 7,594 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 226 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 228 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,571.

Deaths

There are 9 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,494 total deaths. Five of these deaths occurred prior to 2/9/2022.

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Beaver County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 198 100 Total people tested 4,959,365 4,956,109 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,494 4,485 Vaccines administered 4,967,457 4,964,935 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 228 238 Total hospitalizations 33,571 33,532

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 9