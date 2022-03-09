SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 9, and 9 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 198 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,089.
Of today’s new cases, 22 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 9 cases in children ages 5-10, 4 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,967,457 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 2,522 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,959,365 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,256 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,295,702 total tests, an increase of 7,594 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 226 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 228 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,571.
Deaths
There are 9 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,494 total deaths. Five of these deaths occurred prior to 2/9/2022.
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Beaver County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|198
|100
|Total people tested
|4,959,365
|4,956,109
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,494
|4,485
|Vaccines administered
|4,967,457
|4,964,935
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|228
|238
|Total hospitalizations
|33,571
|33,532