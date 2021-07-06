Utah adds almost 1,150 COVID-19 cases over July 4 weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,149 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 2.

Here is a breakdown of when those new cases were added:

July 2 – 481 cases

July 3 – 349 cases

July 4 – 161 cases

July 5 – 165 cases

There are seven new virus-related deaths since Friday.

A total of 417,259 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,812,829 people tested. This is an increase of 9,468 people tested since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,134,408 total tests, an increase of 14,683 tests.

In total, 2,884,956 total vaccines have been administered, which is 13,878 more than Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7%.

There are 274 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,636.

UDOH is reporting 2,385 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 417,259 416,110 Total people tested 2,812,829 2,803,361 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,385 2,378 Vaccines administered 2,884,956 2,871,078 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 274 254 Total hospitalizations 17,636 17,551

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 1