Utah adds almost 1,150 COVID-19 cases over July 4 weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,149 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 2.
Here is a breakdown of when those new cases were added:
- July 2 – 481 cases
- July 3 – 349 cases
- July 4 – 161 cases
- July 5 – 165 cases
There are seven new virus-related deaths since Friday.
A total of 417,259 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,812,829 people tested. This is an increase of 9,468 people tested since Friday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,134,408 total tests, an increase of 14,683 tests.
In total, 2,884,956 total vaccines have been administered, which is 13,878 more than Friday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7%.
There are 274 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,636.
UDOH is reporting 2,385 total deaths.
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|417,259
|416,110
|Total people tested
|2,812,829
|2,803,361
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,385
|2,378
|Vaccines administered
|2,884,956
|2,871,078
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|274
|254
|Total hospitalizations
|17,636
|17,551