SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday March 29, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 98 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 927,649.

Of today’s new cases, 17 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 8 cases in children ages 5-10, 4 cases in children ages 11-13, and 5 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 5,003,106 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 1,505 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 5,009,144 people have been tested. This is an increase of 1,985 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,400,724 total tests, an increase of 4,293 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 113 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 97 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,000.

Deaths

There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,711 total deaths.

Five deaths are newly reported today. Four of these deaths occurred prior to 2/28/2022.

Male,between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 98 255 Total people tested 5,009,144 5,001,601 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,293 4,706 Vaccines administered 5,003,106 5,001,601 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 97 102 Total hospitalizations 34,000 33,073

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 29