Utah adds 8 new COVID-19 deaths, over 630 new cases

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 634 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 10.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 441,131 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,980,213 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,727.

UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 10,015 since yesterday.

In total, 3,090,493 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,817 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%. 

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,062. 

UDOH is reporting 2,511 total deaths.

  1. Male, older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive441,131440,497
Total people tested2,980,2132,974,486
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,5112,503
Vaccines administered3,090,4933,084,676
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19380380
Total hospitalizations19,06219,004
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files