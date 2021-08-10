Utah adds 8 new COVID-19 deaths, over 630 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 634 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 10.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 441,131 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,980,213 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,727.

UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 10,015 since yesterday.

In total, 3,090,493 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,817 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,062.

UDOH is reporting 2,511 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 441,131 440,497 Total people tested 2,980,213 2,974,486 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,511 2,503 Vaccines administered 3,090,493 3,084,676 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 380 380 Total hospitalizations 19,062 19,004

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28