Utah adds 8 new COVID-19 deaths, over 630 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 634 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 10.
There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.
A total of 441,131 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,980,213 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,727.
UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 10,015 since yesterday.
In total, 3,090,493 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,817 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.
There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,062.
UDOH is reporting 2,511 total deaths.
- Male, older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|441,131
|440,497
|Total people tested
|2,980,213
|2,974,486
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,511
|2,503
|Vaccines administered
|3,090,493
|3,084,676
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|380
|380
|Total hospitalizations
|19,062
|19,004