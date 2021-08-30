Utah adds 715 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,329 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 30. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases:

1,604 new cases on 8/27

1,129 new cases on 8/28

601 new cases on 8/29

Of today’s new cases, 715 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 298 cases in children ages 5-10, 205 cases in children ages 11-13, and 212 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are five new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 463,204 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,129,977 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,026.

UDOH reports a total of 5,667,115 total tests, an increase of 36,480 since Friday.

In total, 3,249,729 vaccines have been administered, which is 20,683 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,263 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 465 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,131.

UDOH is reporting 2,628 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 463,204 459,875 Total people tested 3,129,977 3,106,951 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,628 2,623 Vaccines administered 3,249,729 3,229,046 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 465 467 Total hospitalizations 20,131 20,006

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 25