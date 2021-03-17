Utah adds 699 new COVID-19 cases, adds five more deaths

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 17, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 699 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths, with four occurring before February 17.

A total of 379,780 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,307,238 people have been tested, an increase of 8,666.

UDOH reports 4,049,577 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 19,892 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,054,727 total vaccines administered which is 27,654 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 499 per day.

There are 180 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,198.

Officials report 2,037 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 379,780 379,081 Total people tested 2,307,238 2,298,572 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,037 2,032 Vaccines administered 1,054,727 1,027,073 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 180 171 Total hospitalizations 15,198 15,167

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 11, 2021