Utah adds 590 new COVID-19 cases, over 34K vaccines Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 590 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 21.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 393,862 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,505,996 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,057 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,525,584 total tests, an increase of 15,496 since yesterday.

In total, 1,950,894 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 34,472 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 384 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3%.

There are 146 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,981.

Officials report 2,177 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15