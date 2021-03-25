Utah adds 527 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths

(ABC4) – On Thursday, March 25, the Utah Department of Health reports 527 new coronavirus cases.

There are seven newly reported deaths, with four happening before March 1, 2021. One death that was previously reported has been retracted.

A total of 383,260 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,355,874 people have been tested, an increase of 7,891.

UDOH reports 4,160,584 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,530 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,232,991 total vaccines administered which is 26,298 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 419 per day.

There are 134 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,379.

Officials report 2,088 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 383,260 382,733 Total people tested 2,355,874 2,348,003 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,088 2,082 Vaccines administered 1,232,991 1,206,693 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 134 127 Total hospitalizations 15,379 15,358

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021